Llorente nets 1st Tottenham goal in winning end to CL group

LONDON — Fernando Llorente's wait for a Tottenham goal ended in his 17th game on Wednesday, netting the opener in a 3-0 victory over APOEL for the Champions League Group H winners.

On his fourth start since joining from Swansea, Llorente scored on the turn after meeting Serge Aurier's cross in the 20th minute before setting up the second.

Son Heung-min played a one-two with Llorente on the edge of the area before striking low into the net in the 37th at Wembley Stadium.

With top spot already secure, Tottenham was able to make eight changes from the side that drew at Watford 1-1 in the English Premier League.