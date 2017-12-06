Former SMU and NFL coach Ron Meyer dies at 76

AUSTIN, Texas — Ron Meyer, the football coach behind SMU's powerhouse "Pony Express" teams and whose call for a snowplow to clear a spot so the New England Patriots could kick the game-winning field goal against Miami in one of the NFL's most memorable moments, has died at the age of 76.

Meyer died Tuesday in Austin, said Rev. Bobbi Kaye Jones of Tarrytown United Methodist Church. Details on Meyer's death, which was first announced by Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay and former SMU and NFL star Eric Dickerson on social media, were not immediately available.

"Devastated to hear the passing of my coach and great friend Ron Meyer. My mom and I loved Coach Meyer. He was a great man," tweeted Dickerson, who played for Meyer at SMU from 1979-1981.

That was SMU's heyday, when the Mustangs, led by running backs Dickerson and Craig James, turned a middling program into a Southwest Conference champion before it skidded toward the NCAA's "death penalty" ruling for jaw-dropping rules violations.

Meyer won 27 games in three seasons at UNLV before taking the job at SMU in 1976. After early struggles, the program — which had already been sanctioned by the NCAA for infractions before Meyer arrived — took off as wealthy boosters, fueled by the region's economic boom of the late 1970s and early 1980s, got caught up in a payment scheme designed to bring in top players. The cheating survived long after Meyer left for the NFL and eventually led the NCAA to first put the program on probation in 1985 then shut it down in 1987.

Meyer left SMU before the harshest sanctions hit, taking over the Patriot in 1982. He would spend parts of nine seasons in the NFL and his first one produced perhaps his most memorable moment.

Meyer led the Patriots to a 5-4 record and the playoffs in the strike-shortened 1982 season with a key victory over the Dolphins in a December snowstorm in New England. Before the game, the Patriots offered $10 and a free ticket to anyone who would help shovel snow out of the seats. The conditions didn't let up, making it difficult for field crews just to clear the yard markers.

The game was 0-0 and both teams had already missed field goals when Meyer called time out late in the fourth quarter and sent a stadium worker named Mark Henderson out to clear the Miami 23-yard line for John Smith's 33-yard attempt.

"(Meyer) said, 'Get out there and do something.' I knew exactly what he meant, so I jumped on the tractor," Henderson told the Boston Globe in 2010.

With clear turf, Smith easily made the kick as Dolphins coach Don Shula furiously looked on from the opposite sideline. The final score was 3-0.