Champions League last-16 draw seeds completed by Liverpool

NYON, Switzerland — Liverpool claimed the final spot in the pot of group winners going into the Champions League last 16 draw.

The five-time European champion joined fellow former winners Barcelona and Manchester United, plus big spenders Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City among the seeded teams on Wednesday.

A balanced draw has two-time defending champion Real Madrid and Bayern Munich among five former winners in the pot of unseeded teams who were group runners-up.

Teams that already met in the same group or are from the same country cannot be drawn against each other on Monday.