Real Madrid closes group stage with 3-2 win over Dortmund

MADRID — Cristiano Ronaldo helped Real Madrid to a 3-2 win over Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Madrid had already guaranteed second place behind Group H winner Tottenham, which defeated APOEL 3-0 at Wembley Stadium to reach 16 points.

Madrid ended with 13 points, and Dortmund and Cypriot club APOEL finished with two points each. The German club finished third because of a better goal difference and will now play in the Europa League.

Madrid led 2-0 after Borja Mayoral opened the scoring and Ronaldo netted his ninth group-stage goal this season. Dortmund equalized with two by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, one in each half, but Lucas Vazquez got the winner in the 81st minute at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.