Bears' offence looks for a spark after weak efforts

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky knew the numbers.

Those stats make it obvious what his team's offence needs to end a five-game losing streak Sunday at Cincinnati.

"More explosive plays," Trubisky said Wednesday.

Progress for the Bears (3-9) is being measured these days in inches instead of yards and they've ground to a complete halt. It's increasing the heat on coach John Fox and offensive co-ordinator Dowell Loggains, and they're searching for solutions.

"We want to be in third-and-manageable or just go first down, second down, first down with the explosive plays," Trubisky said. "We just need to get the ball into our playmakers' hands, stay efficient and be good with the football."

Fox doesn't want to place blame on his rookie quarterback, and earlier this week even called Sunday's 15-14 loss to San Francisco one of Trubisky's better games.

"I think Mitch has been outstanding," Fox said. "In fact, he even moved up a couple of spots — he's seventh in the league in third-down passer rating.

"I think he has moved up a little bit as far as rookie quarterbacks go. I think both our staff and him have done a good job."

Trubisky's passer rating (74.6) remains worse than Mike Glennon (76.9), the player he replaced. He's thrown for more than 179 yards in a game only once in eight starts, and threw for 102 last week.

"If you had told me before the (49ers) game that we were going to have no turnovers; the quarterback was going to have a 117 rating and only throw three incompletions; that we would be 50 per cent on third down and 100 per cent in the red area; I'd tell you that we were going to probably play well, score some points and beat an underrated football team," Loggains said. "Obviously the game didn't go the way we wanted. We're excited to move on and learn from it and get started on this week."