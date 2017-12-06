Redskins' Cousins is trying to avoid thinking about future

"He's had a lot of different linemen he's played with, he's had new receivers he's had to play with, tight ends have kind of been in and out, running backs, we've had a lot of new ones there," Gruden said.

"He's done a great job of competing and doing the best he can. And he's still learning as he goes. ... He's still just continuing to get better and better, and that's what we want to see."

Cousins drew criticism for throwing two interceptions and losing a fumble in a 38-14 loss at Dallas last week, but teammates have plenty of praise for how he has handled this season with a revolving supporting cast.

"He's prepared for anything," tight end Vernon Davis said. "He's a leader. He's everything that you would want on your football team, and we're elated to have him here and to share this experience with him."

Cousins is drawing on previous experiences — no scholarship offers as a high school senior, little hype in his draft year and so many one-year contracts — to carry him through the next month.

He called the franchise tag preventing his agent and the team from negotiating in-season a "blessing in disguise" to keep himself focused.

But Cousins is using the contract status he and teammates have as a motivating factor down the stretch.

"Anybody who is on a final year of their contract for the Redskins, you want an opportunity this February, this March? Let's go win the last four games," Cousins said.

"And I've got to believe that if we do that, every one of us is going to have a great opportunity in February and March."

NOTES: Gruden said there's a "chance" TE Jordan Reed plays at L.A. despite missing another practice with a strained right hamstring. Reed said he's taking it day by day. ... LT Trent Williams (right knee), LB Zach Brown (hamstring/Achilles tendon) and S Montae Nicholson (concussion) also did not practice. Gruden said Nicholson had a bit of a setback in his recovery.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

By Stephen Whyno, The Associated Press