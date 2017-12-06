Liverpool completes Champions League sweep for England

"Nobody could imagine that it would go like this tonight. It was an all or nothing game for both teams," said Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp. "We opened the game perfectly and after we took the lead we didn't have to defend. It was a nice night at Anfield."

Sevilla qualified for the knockout phase with a 1-1 draw at Maribor. In freezing temperatures, the Spanish side started poorly but recovered after the interval and equalized through Ganso to clinch the runner-up spot.

___

GROUP F

Shakhtar Donetsk advanced to the knockout stage with a 2-1 victory over Manchester City, ending the English club's unbeaten record in all competitions this season.

Already guaranteed first place, City was caught on the break and failed to become only the seventh club in Champions League history to win every game in the group stage.

"The game didn't go as we expected, in the first half they were better than us and it was a deserved win for them," City midfielder Bernardo Silva said. "In the second half we tried to come back, had our chances, but we are not happy. Even though we had already qualified, we wanted the three points."

Shakhtar, which finished runner-up, took the lead in the 26th minute when Bernard cut in from the left side of the box and curled a shot inside the far post, beyond the reach of goalkeeper Ederson.

Eight minutes later, Ismaily sprinted to beat Ederson to the ball before rounding the keeper and stroking a shot into the unguarded net. City's consolation goal came in added time when Sergio Aguero converted a penalty.

It was City's first competitive loss since being beaten by Arsenal in an FA Cup semifinal in April.

In the group's other game, Feyenoord rallied from a goal down to beat Napoli, which failed to join Serie A rivals Juventus and Roma in the knockout stage. Napoli ended third and headed to the Europa League.

___

GROUP G

Vincent Aboubakar scored twice to ensure Porto reached the knockout stage with a resounding 5-2 win against a poor Monaco side.

Both teams finished with 10 men after having a player sent off late in the first half.

Turkish side Besitkas, which won 2-1 away to Leipzig, finished top of Group G with 14 points. Porto has 10 and Leipzig will play in the Europa League.

Monaco reached the semifinals of the competition last season by playing some scintillating attacking football. But it has been a very different story this season for the French champion and coach Leonardo Jardim's side was already guaranteed to finish last.

"It's sad not to be continuing in the Champions League but that's football. Now we have to focus on the league and the two domestic cups," Monaco's top scorer Radamel Falcao said. "Our team changed a lot in the summer and we need time to get stronger."

___

GROUP H

Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player to score in all six group-stage matches of the Champions League as Real Madrid beat Borussia Dortmund 3-2.

Madrid had already guaranteed second place behind Group H winner Tottenham, which defeated APOEL 3-0 at Wembley Stadium to reach 16 points and finish with more points than any other team in the group stage.

Madrid ended with 13 points, and Dortmund and Cypriot club APOEL finished with two points each. The German club took third place because of a better goal difference and will now play in the Europa League.

Madrid led 2-0 after Borja Mayoral opened the scoring and Ronaldo, the all-time leading scorer in the Champions League with 115 goals, netted his ninth in the competition this season. The strike also drew him level with Lionel Messi on 60 all-time goals in the group stage.

Dortmund equalized with two goals by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, one in each half, but Lucas Vazquez got the winner in the 81st minute at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

By Samuel Petrequin, The Associated Press