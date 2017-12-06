Raiders don't expect Chiefs to change without Peters

ALAMEDA, Calif. — Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr doesn't expect Kansas City's defence to change much without suspended cornerback Marcus Peters.

Peters is one of three defensive backs with two interceptions off Carr but he won't be on the field for Sunday's game at Arrowhead Stadium. Peters was suspended for one game by Chiefs coach Andy Reid for throwing a penalty flag into the stands last week. Peters also left the field, assuming that he'd been kicked out of the game.

So the slumping Chiefs won't have their two-time Pro Bowl cornerback against the Raiders in a game that will likely go a long way in determining the AFC West.

For Carr and Oakland's offence, however, not much changes. Outside of a little extra film work on Peters' replacement — possibly Darrelle Revis or Terrance Mitchell — the Raiders don't plan to alter their approach.

"When he's not in there, you study the next guy," Carr said Wednesday. "Is he a guesser? There are a lot of guys that people don't know about in this league that will guess on routes and things like that. It doesn't change what we do. We still have to go out there and execute our game plan.

"If anything, maybe we throw one or two more the other way. It just depends how they roll the coverages and do those kind of things."

Carr led the Raiders on an 85-yard game-winning drive in the final minutes of the fourth quarter against the Chiefs in Week 7. Oakland's quarterback threw 11 passes in that final series, only one toward Peters.

Don't expect that to change much with Peters not playing.

"You do what you can to adjust," Raiders coach Jack Del Rio said. "This time of year, you're typically adjusting to injuries that occur. We'll treat it very similarly to that. We're trying to get our own group of guys healed up as best as possible for this game."

While the Chiefs will be missing a key component to their defence, the Raiders will have one of their best offensive players back for the game between the two division rivals.