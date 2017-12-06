Prescott embraces 'playoffs start now' mentality for Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas — After 12 games a year ago, Dak Prescott had the Dallas Cowboys on a franchise-record winning streak, cruising toward the playoffs.

In the star quarterback's second season, the post-season essentially started with five games to go, thanks to some early-season struggles and the three-game skid when star running back Ezekiel Elliott finally started serving his six-game suspension over alleged domestic violence.

Prescott, the reigning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, embraces the "playoffs start now" mentality as the Cowboys (6-6) prepare to visit the last-place New York Giants on Sunday a year after they were 11-1 with 11 straight wins on their way to an NFC-best 13-3.

"The whole point of us winning out, it motivates me," Prescott said. "I feel like it should motivate anybody in this locker room. We're not looking at letdowns. We're not looking at anything. It's one thing in our head and it's to win."

The Cowboys beat Washington in what amounted to an elimination game between the NFC East rivals. They had their best game running with Alfred Morris since the start of Elliott's suspension, and rolled to a 38-14 win despite just 102 yards passing from Prescott, who threw for two scores.

Prescott bruised his right hand against the Redskins and would have missed at least part of a series if not for a timely punt return for a touchdown from rookie Ryan Switzer.

The throwing hand was wrapped during the portion of practice open the reporters Wednesday, but Prescott said the wrap came off later in the workout. He did acknowledge, though, that he threw for the first time since the Redskins game six days earlier.

"There weren't any restrictions," Prescott said. "It didn't feel like my hand was bothering me or any limitations on throwing the ball or anything."

Dallas' last two games without Elliott are on the road against underperforming teams that started the season with Super Bowl aspirations.

The Giants (2-10) just fired Ben McAdoo and will be led by interim coach Steve Spagnuolo. Oakland has won two straight, but against teams with two wins between them since Week 5 — both by the Giants. Denver has lost eight in a row.