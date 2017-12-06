Garoppolo tries to temper hype following 1st start for 49ers

Garoppolo went 26 for 37 for 293 yards in his third career start, with his only interception coming on a pass that was on target to Louis Murphy but ripped loose by safety Kyle Fuller.

Garoppolo also took only two sacks and managed the game well despite still learning a new offence. About the only knock on him was an inability to get into the end zone as San Francisco settled for five field goals.

All of those kicks came on drives the 49ers made into the red zone, but failed to score a touchdown.

"We kind of knew that's one of the tougher areas of the field," Garoppolo said. "That and third down are always going to take some time. But, there's some good things to learn from."

With Garoppolo having now played a full game, putting together a game plan is an easier process for Shanahan, who has a better idea of what plays work well with his new quarterback and what he struggles at doing.

Garoppolo will be comfortable running even more plays this week and the game plan will be able to be even more tailored to his strengths.

"You can talk about that stuff a lot, but you don't truly know until you go into a game," Shanahan said. "He doesn't know the process of how we do it. He knows one thing and we're waiting to see how it goes together. I thought it was a good first start. It's more comfortable here just talking with him on Monday and Tuesday, the expectations of the game. I think it will help him practice better this week, having a little bit more idea of what normally was the unknown going into Sunday."

NOTES: T Trent Brown (shoulder), DE Elvis Dumervil (rest) and T Joe Staley (rest) all did not practice. ... S Adrian Colbert (thumb) was limited.

___

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL

By Josh Dubow, The Associated Press