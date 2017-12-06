Bibbs, Blackshear Jr. help Virginia Tech blast Radford 95-68

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Justin Bibbs and Kerry Blackshear Jr. scored 20 points each to carry Virginia Tech to a 95-68 victory over Radford on Wednesday.

Bibbs connected on 8 of 10 from the floor and hit four 3-pointers for the Hokies (8-1), who won their sixth straight game. After being suspended for the first two games of the season by head coach Buzz Williams, Bibbs has returned to score in double figures in seven straight games.

Blackshear hit 4 of 6 from the floor and made all 11 of his free-throw attempts. Justin Robinson finished with 11 points and nine assists.

Ed Polite Jr. scored 15 points to lead Radford (4-4), which scored the first four points of the game, but then withered under the Hokies' attack. Virginia Tech, the nation's leader in field-goal percentage coming in (54.6 per cent) shot 62 per cent from the floor (31 of 50) against Radford.

Thanks to some torrid shooting, the Hokies took control of this game within the first 15 minutes. Virginia Tech used two big runs — 14-2 and 13-2 — in that span to build a double-digit advantage and never trailed the rest of the way.

The Hokies capped their first half with back-to-back 3-pointers from Devin Wilson and Bibbs to end the first half and take a 47-30 lead. Virginia Tech shot 64 per cent from the floor (16 of 25) in the first half, including 7 of 9 from beyond the 3-point arc.

TIP-INS

Radford: The Highlanders were competitive in road losses at Ohio State and Vanderbilt, but they weren't much of a match for the Hokies. Radford shot a respectable percentage and held its own on the boards, losing only by four (28-24), but just wasn't big enough or athletic enough to stay with the Hokies on defence.

Virginia Tech: The Hokies' future opponents would do well to keep Virginia Tech off the free-throw line. The Hokies made 25 of 31 from the line against the Highlanders and have made at least 20 free throws in eight of nine games this season. They've attempted no fewer than 23 in any game and are currently shooting 74.8 per cent from the stripe.

UP NEXT