Back from surgery, Seattle's Joeckel ready for former team

RENTON, Wash. — Luke Joeckel thought he was done with knee troubles.

Issues with his left knee cost the former No. 2 overall pick most of the 2016 season, his last with Jacksonville. He was diligent and cautious in his recovery from the major knee procedure after signing with the Seattle Seahawks during the off-season in the hope of being completely healthy when the regular season started.

And despite all those precautious, just five games into his tenure with Seattle, Joeckel was back in surgery to have even more repairs done to his knee.

"I didn't expect to have another surgery in the middle of the season but I'm glad I did," Joeckel said. "The knee feels better now than it did before it. I knew it would be tough coming back from everything I did to the knee last season. It was a little tougher than I thought. Now I feel good, ready to go and excited to build on it each week."

Joeckel will see his former team this week with the Seahawks travelling to Jacksonville for a matchup that has major importance for both teams. The Seahawks significantly improved their playoff hopes by knocking off Philadelphia last week and remaining one game behind in the NFC West, while the Jaguars are tied with Tennessee on top of the AFC South.

It wasn't that way when Joeckel was playing in Jacksonville. In the four seasons Joeckel was with the Jaguars, they won 15 total games. He was deemed a bust after being one of the top picks in the draft, yet struggling with injuries and performance during his time in Jacksonville.

"I enjoyed it. Jacksonville was a great place to live. We didn't win a lot of football games, but I enjoyed my time there. Good buddies I played with," Joeckel said. "I'm excited by the opportunity I have in Seattle and happy to be here."

Joeckel had surgery in early October as the Seahawks were going into their bye week. What was thought to be a short recovery ended up costing Joeckel five games, but was clearly a needed procedure. Joeckel said he felt the knee deteriorating with each game and trying to handle the load of playing.

"It just was getting worse each week," Joeckel said. "Coming back trying to get use to the load, picking up the load each week, trying to build on that my knee just felt more and more tore up a little bit."

He returned two weeks ago in Seattle's win over San Francisco and with a new left tackle next to him. The combo of Joeckel and Duane Brown at left tackle seems to have stabilized some of Seattle's issues protecting quarterback Russell Wilson and provided some life to a running game that's been otherwise lacklustre all season.