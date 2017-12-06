No. 11 North Carolina beats Western Carolina 104-61

Deriece Parks scored 13 points for the Catamounts (3-7), who made two quick shots for a 5-0 lead. But they missed 16 of 17 shots and had an 8-minute scoring drought as the Tar Heels took over.

BIG PICTURE

Western Carolina: The Catamounts had already lost twice to power-conference opponents, falling by 28 points at both Clemson and Minnesota. This time, the Southern Conference program found itself trailing by 27 at halftime on the way to falling to 3-33 all-time against current Atlantic Coast Conference members.

"They're all very good teams," Hunter said. "Certainly I think Carolina played us the best of any of the three of them."

UNC: North Carolina has had a packed-full schedule in recent weeks with seven games in 14 days, including its only loss to Michigan State in the PK80 Invitational in Portland, Oregon, on Nov. 26. At least now the Tar Heels will have some time to get in more practice, regroup and recharge a bit during an 11-day exam break.

"I've been looking forward to this day since we left Oregon because this stretch has been long," senior Joel Berry II said, adding: "Getting a little break mentally is something that I need, and probably what the team needs."

SECOND AT THE POINT

The team announced before the game that sophomore point guard Seventh Woods is out indefinitely due to a stress fracture in his left foot, though he won't need surgery. That did open more time for freshman Jalek Felton, who had a team-high 15 points and five assists.

LONG RANGE

Five players hit 3-pointers for UNC, with Felton making all four of his attempts. Fellow freshman Andrew Platek (3 of 5) and Williams each hit three, while Maye, Berry and Brandon Robinson each hit two.

BOARD WORK

UNC took a 53-25 rebounding advantage against a team that entered the game ranked 311th nationally in rebound margin.

UP NEXT

Western Carolina: The Catamounts host Southern Wesleyan on Friday.

UNC: The Tar Heels travel to No. 24 Tennessee on Dec. 17.

