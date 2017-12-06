Small's 23 leads No. 15 Maryland women past Mt St Mary's

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Reserve Ieshia Small scored 21 points, three starters added 16 and No. 15 Maryland rolled to a 97-57 win over Mount St. Mary's on Wednesday night for its sixth straight win.
Stephanie Jones, Kaila Charles and Kristen Confroy each scored 16 points and combined for 18-of-32 shooting and 23 rebounds. Blair Watson added 13 points and seven assists for the Terrapins (8-2).
Watson opened the scoring with a 3-pointer and made a layup to cap a 15-0 run. After a basket by Mount St. Mary's, Confroy had eight straight points with two 3-pointer's, sandwiched between Small baskets in a 12-0 run. Maryland closed the opening quarter with five straight points to lead 37-6.
The Terps were 14 of 21, and the Mountaineers were 3 of 13, from the field in the first quarter.
By halftime it was 54-23.
Maryland finished the game at 51-per cent shooting, with 35 points off 25 Mount St. Mary's turnovers and had a 47-31 rebounding advantage.
Katrice Dickson led the Mountaineers (1-7), who shot 34.5 per cent, with 16 points.
By The Associated Press
