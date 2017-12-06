B.J. Stith's 21 points, 10 boards lead Old Dominion in win

NORFOLK, Va. — B.J. Stith had 21 points, 10 rebounds and four assists, Ahmad Caver added 14 points, six boards and 12 assists, and Old Dominion beat Richmond 79-60 on Wednesday night.

Richmond led 33-31 at halftime but Old Dominion opened the second half on a 20-0 run — with six points from Caver and capped by Brandan Stith's 3-point play. The Monarchs outscored Richmond 48-27 in the second half.

Trey Porter and Randy Haynes each added 12 points for Old Dominion (6-3). Brandan Stith finished with 11 points and Porter set a career-high with six blocks.

Old Dominion entered allowing just 62.4 points per game, which ranks 29th in the country.