William & Mary rallies to down George Mason 77-70

FAIRFAX, Va. — Nathan Knight scored 27 points with seven rebounds and Matt Milon added 22 points and William & Mary pushed its win streak to five with a 77-70 win over George Mason on Wednesday night.

The Tribe (6-2) lost two of its first three games before putting together the win streak. George Mason (4-5) now has lost four of its last five.

Jaire Grayer made a 3-pointer and Justin Kier added a layup and George Mason led 58-46 with 11:28 to play. But William & Mary outscored the Patriots 23-10 over the nine minutes and took the lead for good when Knight made a pair of free throws with 2:11 left.

Otis Livingston II and Grayer both missed jump shots for the Patriots, and the Tribe's Connor Burchfield made a 3 with 36 seconds for a 72-68 lead. George Mason was 2-for-7 shooting in the final 4:38.