Towns' 3-pointer caps 8-0 run as Harvard edges Fordham 47-45

NEW YORK — Seth Towns made a 3-pointer with nine seconds left to cap an 8-0 run and Harvard edged Fordham 47-45 on Wednesday night.

Joseph Chartouny hit a 3 and Fordham had its last lead, 45-39 with 2:35 to play. Bryce Aiken made three free throws and Danilo Djuricic made a layup before Towns scored the game-winner. Fordham's Will Tavares missed a jumper with two seconds left to end it.

Aiken scored 15 points and Chris Lewis had 10 points and 11 rebounds for Harvard (4-6). Towns finished with nine points and 11 rebounds.

Tavares had 12 points and Prokop Slanina added 11 to lead Fordham (3-5). Chartouny chipped in six points on 2-of-11 shooting, and had 10 rebounds and six assists.