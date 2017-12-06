LeBron scores 32 as Cavaliers win 13th straight

CLEVELAND — LeBron James drained a 3-pointer with 15 seconds left and finished with 32 points as the Cleveland Cavaliers tied a franchise record with their 13th straight win, 101-95 over the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night.

James, who changed his sneakers three times, also had 11 rebounds and nine assists, helping the Cavs rally from a 14-point deficit in the third quarter to remain unbeaten since Nov. 11. His decisive 3-pointer in the final minute was in the face of JaKarr Sampson, who had jawed with James earlier.

Cleveland also won 13 straight in the 2008-09 and 2009-10 seasons. The Cavs will try for the team record Friday at Indiana.

This one wasn't easy. The Kings gave the Cavs everything they had, but couldn't contain James in the clutch.

Zach Randolph had 18 points and 10 rebounds and Buddy Hield added 17 points for the Kings. Sampson grabbed 16 rebounds in his first start this season.

The Cavs trailed 78-73 entering the fourth before Kyle Korver, who has been brilliant down the stretch all season, drained three 3-pointers in the first 1:25 of the final period to give Cleveland an 82-79 lead.

The game was tied at 95 when James dropped a runner high off the glass. Moments earlier, he rejected at shot at the rim by Hield.

Then, with the Cavs clinging to their two-point lead and the 24-shot clock about to expire, James hit his fifth 3-pointer. James went 12 of 18 from the floor.

Flat and seemingly disinterested in the first half, the Cavs found themselves trailing at halftime.

With their reserves— led by Hield's 12 points — scoring 29, the Kings had a 57-48 lead at the break and were outworking the Cavs, who opened the third quarter with two quick turnovers and a technical in the first 40 seconds while falling behind by 14.