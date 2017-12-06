Alston sets free-throw record, Temple downs Wisconsin 59-55

PHILADELPHIA — Shizz Alston Jr. scored 22 points and hit four decisive free throws late to set a school record and lead Temple to a 59-55 victory over Wisconsin on Wednesday night.

Alston has hit 52 consecutive foul shots dating to last December. He hit two with 1:09 left to put Temple ahead 57-55, and two more to put it away with 4.6 seconds remaining as the Owls (5-2) won for the second time in four games.

Ethan Happ matched a season-high with 23 points, but was held scoreless over the final five minutes for the Badgers (4-6), who have dropped three of four.

Obi Enechionyia had 11 points, seven rebounds and four blocks, including two rejections of Happ inside over the final three minutes in Temple's home opener.