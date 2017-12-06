Coastal Carolina hangs on to beat Hampton 85-81

HAMPTON, Va. — Jaylen Shaw had 19 points, five rebounds and eight assists, Demario Beck added 16 points and seven rebounds, and Coastal Carolina beat Hampton 85-81 on Wednesday night.

Shaw's 3-point play with 2:10 remaining gave Coastal Carolina a 77-76 lead, Beck extended it to a three-point lead with a basket and Shaw went 1 of 2 at the free-throw line for an 80-76 advantage with 30 seconds to go.

Trevond Barnes answered with a dunk to pull Hampton within two points and end the Pirates' two-minute scoreless stretch. CCU closed the game by making 5 of 6 free throws, including four straight by Shaw.

Amidou Bamba added 14 points and seven boards for Coastal Carolina (5-4). Matt Lindsey made four of CCU's eight 3-pointers and scored 13 points.