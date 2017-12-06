Buzzer-beater Fletcher sends Toledo past Detroit Mercy 89-86

DETROIT — Tre'Shaun Fletcher made a fade-away 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift Toledo over Detroit Mercy 89-86 on Wednesday night.

Fletcher made an unnecessary foul with 2.6 seconds left and Detroit's Josh McFolley tied it 86 with a pair of free throws. Fletcher caught a full-court pass on the wing, took one dribble and buried a 3 with a defender in his face.

Jaelan Sanford led Toledo (5-3) with 23 points and Fletcher finished with 16 points, 15 rebounds and six assists. Luke Knapke scored 15, Marreon Jackson 14 and Navigato 10. The Rockets outrebounded Detroit Mercy 44-32.

McFolley finished with 24 points, Kameron Chatman and Corey Allen each scored 17 and Jermaine Jackson Jr. had 11 points for Detroit Mercy (4-5).