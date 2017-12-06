Cremo leads Albany past Bryant in 2nd half, 84-68

ALBANY, N.Y. — Joe Cremo scored 24 points, Greig Stire had a double-double and Albany pulled away in the second half for an 84-68 win over Bryant on Wednesday night for its best start in 24 seasons.

Stire had 11 points, 12 rebounds and six assists for the Great Danes (9-1). David Nichols had 17 points, matching Cremo with three 3-pointers as Albany went 9 of 17 from distance. Devonte Campbell had 12 points.

Nichols had back-to-back 3-pointers to open the second half and Stire had a tipin as the Great Danes broke away from a halftime tie at 37. Cremo had four points in a 6-0 run that got the lead to 10 with 13:09 to go and he hit a 3 to start a 7-0 burst that made it 70-53.

Cremo had 17 points and Nichols 14 in the second half, combing to go 13 of 19 from the field. The Great Danes were 19 of 31 (61 per cent). Albany finished with a 48-20 advantage on points in the paint.