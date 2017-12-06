No. 5 Florida upset again, this time by Loyola-Chicago 65-59

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Aundre Jackson scored 23 points, Cameron Krutwig added 14 and Loyola-Chicago stunned No. 5 Florida 63-59 on Wednesday night, handing the Gators a third consecutive loss.

Less than 48 hours after Florida coach Mike White said his team's performance against rival Florida State was "the epitome of soft," the Gators delivered another dud.

This one could knock them out of The Associated Press Top 25 next week, especially if they lose to 17th-ranked Cincinnati in New Jersey on Saturday. Arizona went from No. 2 to unranked earlier this season.

The Gators (5-3) shot 36.9 per cent from the field, missed 17 of 19 3-point attempts and finished with seven assists.

The Ramblers (9-1) were much more efficient, shooting 52 per cent from the field and making half their 12 shots from behind the arc.

White tweaked several aspects of Florida's approach: Deaundrae Ballard and Keith Stone replaced KeVaughn Allen and Jalen Hudson in the starting lineup, and the Gators pressed more than usual. Allen had started 68 consecutive games.

But nothing White did fixed Florida's shooting woes.

Allen was 3-of-11 shooting, including 1 of 5 from 3-point range. Hudson was 3 of 11 from the field and 0 of 5 from behind the arc. Egor Koulechov was 3 of 13, including 0 for 3 on treys. Chris Chiozza was 3 of 7 from the field, had a team-high nine points and finished with four assists.

No Florida player reached double digits in scoring.

The Gators also led just 93 seconds.