Silva, Haase lead South Carolina to 80-64 win over Wyoming

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Chris Silva scored 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Felipe Haase added 17 with nine boards, and South Carolina used a big second-half run to beat Wyoming 80-64 on Wednesday night.

Frank Booker scored 16 points with three 3-pointers, six rebounds and three steals. Freshman Justin Minaya added 11 points for the Gamecocks (6-2), who outrebounded the Cowboys 43-34 and scored 24 points off of 18 Wyoming turnovers.

Haase's 3 put South Carolina up for good, 25-22, and the Gamecocks finished the first half on a 13-3 run to lead 35-25 at halftime.

Wyoming closed to 37-33 on Justin James' free throw early in the second half, but the Gamecocks countered with a 21-6 run to regain control and led by double digits the rest of the way. Minaya hit consecutive threes in the run and Booker scored seven points.