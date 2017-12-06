Murray, McLemore lead Auburn past Gardner-Webb, 80-55

AUBURN, Ala. — Desean Murray scored a season-high 20 points and Anfernee McLemore finished with 17 to lead Auburn to an 80-55 victory over Gardner-Webb Wednesday night.

McLemore also had 11 rebounds and six blocked shots for the Tigers (7-1), who have won five consecutive games for just the second time under coach Bruce Pearl. McLemore made all four of his 3-point attempts and punctuated the performance with an alley oop from Jared Harper.

Murray was 8-of-12 shooting and had seven rebounds. McLemore had eight points in the first five minutes, including back-to-back 3-pointers.

David Efianayi led Gardner-Webb (3-7) with 16 points on 5-of-14 shooting. Jaheam Cornwall scored 11.