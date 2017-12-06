OHL Roundup: Greyhounds win 15th straight

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Tim Gettinger scored twice as the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds won their 15th straight game by getting past the Sarnia Sting 6-3 on Wednesday night in Ontario Hockey League action.

Ryan Roth, Boris Katchouk, Brett Jacklin and Morgan Frost supplied the rest of the offence for Sault Ste. Marie (24-3-2).

Hugo Leufvenius had a pair of goals for the Sting (22-6-2) and Anthony Salinitri also chipped in.

Matthew Villalta made 22 saves for the win in net. Justin Fazio turned aside 27 shots in defeat.