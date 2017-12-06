Bucks use fourth-quarter run to beat Pistons 104-100

"Giannis and Bledsoe made some big plays down the stretch with some offensive rebounds," Bucks coach Jason Kidd said. "Just the confidence that those two have in one another and in the team is great. Nobody is panicking trying to execute the play."

Milwaukee led 64-53 after an alley-oop dunk by John Henson with 9:55 left in the third quarter.

The Pistons answered with a 14-2 spurt to take a 67-66 lead. Harris scored the final eight points of the run, including a 3-pointer to cap the stretch with 6:09 remaining in the third.

Harris had 21 points, and Avery Bradley scored 20.

"We just need to keep our head up," Drummond said. "We can't allow these losses to get us down. It is a long season."

TIP-INS

Pistons: Forward Jon Leuer was out with a left ankle sprain. ... After coming off the bench Monday against San Antonio, forward Stanley Johnson returned to the starting lineup. Forward Anthony Tolliver moved to the bench.

Bucks: Guard Jason Terry is expected to miss multiple weeks with a left calf strain suffered Monday against Boston. ... Playing double-digit minutes for the first time since Oct. 31, guard Rashad Vaughn scored 11 points in 17 minutes.

GREEK FREAK BIRTHDAY

Antetokounmpo celebrated his 23rd birthday Wednesday. He has the most points (5,364), rebounds (2,407) and assists (1,230) in Bucks history before turning 23.

His 30 games of scoring at least 30 points before reaching 23 years old is second to only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's 32 in franchise history.

RETURNING HOME

Former Marquette star and Wisconsin native Henry Ellenson returned to the building where he played college basketball. Ellenson has played in just nine games for Detroit this season, averaging 4.2 points and 2.6 rebounds.

UP NEXT

Pistons: Detroit hosts Golden State on Friday night.

Bucks: Milwaukee continues a three-game homestand against Dallas on Friday night.

___

More AP basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

By Andrew Gruman, The Associated Press