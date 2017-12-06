Ray's 3 caps wild comeback as Hofstra beats Monmouth 85-84

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. — Jalen Ray launched a game-winning 3-pointer with 2.1 seconds remaining, scored a career-best 14 points and Hofstra eked past Monmouth 85-84 Wednesday night after coming back from 14 points down.
A Melik Martin 3-pointer lifted Monmouth (3-6) to a 55-41 lead five minutes into the second half, but Justin Wright-Foreman and Eli Pemberton answered with 3-pointers on either side of a Stafford Trueheart blocked shot to spark the comeback. Allen got it down to four points with a trey with 10:25 remaining.
Monmouth stayed out front by as many as eight points before Wright-Foreman stole the ball, scored on the fast-break and followed with a 3-pointer on the next possession putting Hofstra in the lead 71-70. There were five lead changes and four ties in the last five minutes
Wright-Foreman, who's reached double figures in 30-straight games, scored seven of his game-high 24 points in the scrap to get Hofstra (5-3) the lead. Pemberton and Joel Angus III each scored 17 points. Pemberton had four 3-pointers, Wright-Foreman was 5-for-8 from distance, and Ray added four treys.
Michah Seaborn led Monmouth with 23 points to reach 1,000 for his career, and Austin Tilghman added 14.
By The Associated Press
