Wilson, Ovechkin lead Capitals past Blackhawks, 6-2

Lance Bouma and Jonathan Toews scored for Chicago, which outshot Washington 39-25. The Blackhawks are 0-3-2 in their last five.

"Not happy about tonight's game," Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville said. "You can be misled by the shot (total) or maybe it looked like we had some looks there. The volume of our shots hit him right in the chest with no chance of getting a second opportunity whether there was some people at the net or not."

Wilson's spinning shot from the left circle eluded Forsberg with 5:07 to go in the first period.

Anton Forsberg, starting in place of the injured Corey Crawford, was pulled after Ovechkin's goal made it 3-0 with 4:38 left in the first. J.F Berube finished in goal for Chicago.

Washington has won seven of its last eight against the Blackhawks. Chicago has lost seven in a row in Washington since January 2006.

Wilson added an empty-netter to cap his career night.

"He's always been a guy that's been full committed at both ends of the ice," Holtby said about Wilson. "I think he's figuring out to create offence at the same time as being very responsible defensively."

NOTES: Washington forward T.J. Oshie missed the game after sustaining an upper-body injury Monday night against San Jose. Capitals coach Barry Trotz said he didn't know if Oshie would resume skating Thursday. Trotz said forward Andre Burakovsky, out since October after surgery to repair his broken left thumb, could possibly play Friday against the New York Rangers. ... Capitals F Chandler Stephenson returned after missing a game with an upper-body injury. Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville said Crawford could return Sunday against Arizona. "Right now I think maybe there's hope on Friday," Quenneville said, "maybe the likelihood might be Sunday but we'll see." ... Chicago D Michal Kempny, C Tanner Kero and D Jordan Oesterle were healthy scratches for the 10th straight game.

By Harvey Valentine, The Associated Press