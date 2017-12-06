Hall's double-double helps Alabama edge Rhode Island 68-64

The Crimson Tide held URI to 25 points in the first half, and the Rams converted on just 26 per cent of their shots in the first 20 minutes. That number got much better in the second half, as URI shot 47 per cent to close the game.

"You saw a team that scrambled and covered for each other," Johnson said. "Obviously, they took charges and rebounded. They didn't get into our paint as easily as some of the other teams that have gotten in the paint on us."

URI was able to stay in the game despite poor shooting by forcing Alabama into 24 giveaways, which the Rams used to score 26 points.

"They are a little loose with the ball," Rhode Island coach Dan Hurley said. "They are young players, and we knew they would turn it over a lot. We just didn't think that we would botch as many open-court opportunities as we did."

BIG PICTURE

Alabama: Won the final non-conference game played at Coleman Coliseum this season. The Crimson Tide finished its non-conference schedule with a 5-1 record in Tuscaloosa.

Rhode Island: Struggled shooting the ball on offence, but also had trouble stopping Alabama from scoring inside. The Rams have lost both of their true road games this season.

FRESHMAN STANDOUT

John Petty finished with 12 points, and took on some of the ball-handling duties while Sexton was out of the game. His four assists against the Rams matches his career high.

"I was just trying to put myself in the best position, and be aggressive," Petty said. "I saw that I had a mismatch. With me, I always know I'm going to make the right play. I saw the mismatch, so I just went to the goal aggressively and got fouls, and put my team in the best position to win."

SEXTON UPDATE

Johnson said that Sexton could not see out of his eye when he was first taken to the locker room, and he noticed blood on the top part of his eye. Sexton returned late in the game when he regained some of his vision and was cleared by a trainer. Johnson said he will be examined again before making the trip to Arizona.

UP NEXT

Alabama travels to Tuscon, Arizona to take on the Wildcats on Saturday.

Rhode Island begins a five-game home stand on Dec. 16 against the College of Charleston.

By Drew Hill, The Associated Press