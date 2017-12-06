Harris' heroics lift Stephen F. Austin past La. Tech 85-83

RUSTON, La. — Kevon Harris scored 25 points shooting 10 of 11 and made the game-winning layup with five seconds to go and Stephen F. Austin beat Louisiana Tech 85-83 on Wednesday.

The Bulldogs failed to get off a shot as time expired.

Jacobi Boykins made a 3-pointer with 61 seconds left to bring Louisiana Tech to within 81-80. On the Lumberjacks' next possession, Ty Charles got fouled on an offensive rebound on Leon Gilmore III's missed 3-pointer and made a pair of free throws with 29 seconds to go. Boykins promptly buried another 3-pointer to tie at 83-all.

Ivan Canete scored 14 points and TJ Holyfield added 11 for Stephen F. Austin (8-1). The Lumberjacks have won four straight with its last three coming on wins of four, three and two points respectively.