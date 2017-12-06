Thybulle scores 19 as Washington stuns No. 2 Kansas, 74-65

"They took everybody away but Lagerald — 'See if you can beat us,'" Kansas coach Bill Self said. "I thought our defence was horrendous and our hustle plays weren't very good either."

In truth, the Jayhawks had little trouble getting Vick open shots in the middle of the zone. The problem came in that he was just 12 of 23 from the field, even though most of the shots were bunnies.

Throw in foul trouble that sent the Jayhawks' two big men, Udoka Azubuike and Mitch Lightfoot, to the bench well before halftime and it was no surprise the Huskies took a 36-34 lead into the break.

Washington kept the pressure on early in the second half, pushing its lead to 52-44 with 12:10 left in the game, before the Jayhawks finally turned up the defensive intensity. Vick got going again inside and Azubuike's slam of an alley-oop pass trimmed their deficit to 53-52 with 9 1/2 minutes to go.

The Huskies calmed back down after a timeout, though, stretching their lead again. Thybulle got loose for a transition dunk, Dickerson added a slam of his own, and Hameir Wright's 3-pointer from the wing made it 69-56 — their biggest lead to that point.

Even when the Jayhawks caught a break, like a technical foul on David Crisp in the closing minutes, they couldn't capitalize. Graham missed both free throws with a chance to cut into a 73-59 deficit, and Mykhailiuk promptly missed a 3-point attempt as the Huskies put the game away.

"You could see this coming," Self said. "When we're energized and moving the ball and everybody is playing with energy, I think we're a nice team. But when we're not, we get average real quick."

EARLY EXITS

Kansas fans headed toward the exits with several minutes left, a rarity for the program. But it didn't surprise the Jayhawks' coach. "If I would have paid to see that," Self said, "I probably would have wanted something to drink long before there was 2 minutes left."

BIG PICTURE

Washington sure didn't look like the team that struggled to put away Seattle, California-Davis and Omaha in recent weeks. The Huskies were clearly amped up to play the first of back-to-back games against premier programs with Gonzaga on deck next.

Kansas might want to reconsider games at Sprint Center. While the Jayhawks like giving their guys a taste of the building where the Big 12 Tournament is played, it comes at the expense of a massive homecourt advantage in Allen Fieldhouse. Plus, they were bounced by TCU in the tournament quarterfinals last year, then lost to Oregon in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament a couple weeks later.

UP NEXT

Washington begins a four-game home stand with No. 12 Gonzaga on Sunday night.

Kansas welcomes No. 16 Arizona State to Allen Fieldhouse on Sunday.

By Dave Skretta, The Associated Press