Aldridge helps balanced Spurs top Heat 117-105

SAN ANTONIO — LaMarcus Aldridge scored 18 points, and the balanced San Antonio Spurs beat the Miami Heat 117-105 on Wednesday night.

The Spurs shot 52.9 per cent from the field and had seven players score in double figures in their sixth win in seven games. Bryn Forbes had 17 points, and Rudy Gay finished with 16 in San Antonio's eighth straight win over Miami.

With Kawhi Leonard's return looming from a season-long absence due to a quadriceps injury, Aldridge led the Spurs in scoring for the 20th time in 25 games.

Tyler Johnson led Miami with 25 points, and Dion Waiters had 22.

San Antonio got off to a slow start defensively, just like it did in its comeback victory against Detroit on Monday night. Miami shot 58 per cent in the first half, including going 9 for 17 on 3-pointers.

The Spurs' reserves stepped up again, just like they have done all season. Forbes made three 3s in the third quarter, helping the Spurs to an 86-82 lead heading into the final period after they trailed by four at halftime.

Tony Parker had 10 points as San Antonio remained unbeaten in his five games this season. Parker also had nine assists, the highest total by a Spurs point guard this season.

TIP-INS

Heat: Hassan Whiteside missed his fourth straight game with a bruised left knee bone. ... Coach Erik Spoelstra has 451 career victories, three shy of tying Pat Riley for the most in franchise history. . The Heat have not beaten the Spurs since Jan. 26, 2014, in Miami. Miami is 18-42 all-time against San Antonio in the regular season.

Spurs: Veteran Manu Ginobili had 10 points in 25 minutes. He left briefly after bumping knees with a defender, but returned shortly after going to the back. ... The Spurs have made a 3-pointer in 1,000 straight games dating to April 9, 2005, the fourth-longest streak in league history. Dallas holds the record with 1,108 straight games with a 3 from 1999-2012.