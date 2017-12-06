Top 25 Capsules

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Matisse Thybulle hit five 3-pointers and scored 19 points, Jaylen Nowell added 15 and Washington led most of the way in upsetting second-ranked Kansas 74-65 on Wednesday night.

Noah Dickerson added 13 points and 14 rebounds for the Huskies (7-2), who knocked the Jayhawks (7-1) from the ranks of the unbeaten with their first victory over them since December 1974.

Lagerald Vick had a career-high 28 points for Kansas, doing almost all his damage in the middle of the Huskies' 2-3 zone. But he didn't get a whole lot of help as the Jayhawks went 5 for 20 from the 3-point arc.

