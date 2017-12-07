Collier scores 16 to help Colorado beat New Mexico 75-57

BOULDER, Colo. — Dominique Collier picked up his offensive play at the right time for Colorado.

Collier scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half and Colorado broke open a close game with a late run to beat New Mexico 75-57 on Wednesday night.

"Dom was really good in the second half," Colorado coach Tad Boyle said. "He played within himself and didn't force the issue. He let the game come to him."

McKinley Wright had 12 points and 10 rebounds for Colorado (7-1), which rebounded from a 72-63 setback at Colorado State last Saturday, its first loss of the season. George King added 10 points and 11 rebounds for his ninth career double-double.

"It was a good bounce-back win," Boyle added. "We just have to keep learning. ... Our second-half defence was great, and we did enough at the end."

Anthony Mathis had 15 points for New Mexico (3-6), the lone Lobos player to score in double figures.

Jachai Simmons' driving dunk pulled the Lobos to within a point but the Buffaloes put together a 12-3 run over the next three-plus minutes, going in front 61-51 on Wright's driving layup with 7:39 remaining. Lazar Nikolic, making his first career start, and D'Shawn Schwartz each hit 3-pointers to help fuel the surge.

Mathis' layup on a goal-tending call only momentarily stalled Colorado's momentum. Collier answered with a layup and hit one of two free throws to give the Buffaloes an 11-point cushion with 3:17 left to play and New Mexico got no closer.

New Mexico coach Paul Weir said Colorado's defensive play had a lot to do with the Lobos shooting difficulties.

"We got a lot of really good looks around the rim," Weir said. "They just did a really good job of protecting the glass. When you get 20 more shots than an opponent, you usually feel pretty good about what you did, but we just weren't able to convert a lot of shots around the rim."