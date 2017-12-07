Howard stays hot from deep, leads Central Arkansas past Cal

By then Central Arkansas was comfortably ahead. The Bears were never threatened after a big run in the first half and led by as many as 35 points midway through the second half.

Don Coleman scored 20 points for California. Marcus Lee added 11 points, five rebounds and four blocks.

The game was sloppy on both sides early before Central Arkansas went on a 24-6 run to take control. Kamba scored seven consecutive points to start the run and Jones made a 3-pointer to cap it, putting Central Arkansas up 29-18.

Jones made another 3-pointer as part of a 10-0 run then converted a mid-court steal into an easy layup that extended it to 45-25.

California couldn't keep up.

The Golden Bears made only two buckets over the final 11 minutes of the first half and committed a season-high 22 turnovers in the game — one more made field goals.

"Major, major setback," Cal coach Wyking Jones said. "We have to go back and figure it out. We're young but we can't keep using that as an excuse. We're better than we showed tonight."

BIG PICTURE

Central Arkansas: The Bears finally got a win over a Pac-12 school after taking UCLA to overtime earlier this season. They were a little sloppy early but never looked back after taking the lead and won going away despite a slow night from Howard, their leading scorer. Tanner Schmit missed the final six minutes of the first half with a bloody nose. He returned to start the second half and made three consecutive shots coming out of the break.

California: Jones and his staff have a lot of work to do with this young team. As has been the case much of the season, the Golden Bears were their own worst enemy. The offence was stagnant most of the game and the defence gave up far too many open looks. With four non-conference games left time is running out to get the problems corrected.

CLOSING IN

Howard already owns Central Arkansas' career record for 3-pointers and is nearing a milestone in the Southland Conference as well. Howard is tied with Josh Alexander of Stephen F. Austin with 311 made 3-pointers. Demond Mallett of McNeese State holds the record with 331.

UP NEXT

Central Arkansas: Returns home to host Arkansas-Little Rock on Saturday.

California: Travels to play San Diego State on Saturday.

By Michael Wagaman, The Associated Press