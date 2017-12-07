Bains with winning shot, Green Bay beats E. Illinois 59-57

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Sukhjot Bains sank a layup with 21 seconds left to give Green Bay a 59-57 victory over Eastern Illinois on Wednesday night.

The Phoenix (3-4) trailed by six with 1:45 to play when Khalil Small made a 3-pointer to make it 57-54. On the break, Bains stole the ball from the Panthers' Montell Goodwin, then sank a 3 to tie it 57-all with 1:18 left. He followed that with the winning layup with 21 seconds remaining.

Small led the scoring for Green Bay with 20 points. Bains added 10 points, hitting all four of his field goals including two from beyond the arc.

The Panthers (2-6) were up 39-26 at intermission and stretched it to 52-39 in the second half with 8:35 to play. A Bains 3-pointer after that led a 10-2 surge that brought the Phoenix to within 54-49 with 5:46 to go.