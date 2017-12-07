Ahmad, Allman lead CS Fullerton over Portland 76-66

PORTLAND, Ore. — Khalil Ahmad scored 24 points with four 3-pointers, Kyle Allman added 21 points and Cal State Fullerton beat Portland 76-66 on Wednesday night to win its fourth straight.

Dominik Heinzl scored 10 with four rebounds and Jackson Rowe had eight boards for the Titans (5-3), who scored 14 second-chance points off of eight offensive rebounds.

Franklin Porter's 3 and jumper capped Portland's opening 13-0 run, but the Titans rallied and Allman scored six straight points to make it a one-point game at halftime, 33-32 Pilots.

Allman made a layup and a go-ahead jumper, Heinzl dunked and Ahmad hit consecutive 3s for a 44-39 Titans lead early in the second half. Portland closed to 62-58 on Josh McSwiggan's layup, but the Titans pulled away on a 10-4 run capped by Ahmad's free throw and led 72-62 with 51 seconds left. Allman, Rowe and Austen Awosika combined for four free throws to seal it.