Wednesday's Games

Sports 12:57 AM

Wednesday's Games

NHL

Toronto 2 Calgary 1 (SO)

Philadelphia 4 Edmonton 2

Anaheim 3 Ottawa 0

Washington 6 Chicago 2

---

AHL

Syracuse 6 Utica 1

Binghamton 2 Laval 1 (OT)

Lehigh Valley 5 WB/Scranton 0

Chicago 3 San Diego 1

Stockton 6 San Jose 0

---

NBA

Cleveland 101 Sacramento 95

Indiana 98 Chicago 96

Orlando 110 Atlanta 106 (OT)

Boston 97 Dallas 90

New York 99 Memphis 88

Golden State 101 Charlotte 87

Milwaukee 104 Detroit 100

New Orleans 123 Denver 114

San Antonio 117 Miami 105

Minnesota 113 L.A. Clippers 107

---

By The Canadian Press

Wednesday's Games

Sports 12:57 AM

Wednesday's Games

NHL

Toronto 2 Calgary 1 (SO)

Philadelphia 4 Edmonton 2

Anaheim 3 Ottawa 0

Washington 6 Chicago 2

---

AHL

Syracuse 6 Utica 1

Binghamton 2 Laval 1 (OT)

Lehigh Valley 5 WB/Scranton 0

Chicago 3 San Diego 1

Stockton 6 San Jose 0

---

NBA

Cleveland 101 Sacramento 95

Indiana 98 Chicago 96

Orlando 110 Atlanta 106 (OT)

Boston 97 Dallas 90

New York 99 Memphis 88

Golden State 101 Charlotte 87

Milwaukee 104 Detroit 100

New Orleans 123 Denver 114

San Antonio 117 Miami 105

Minnesota 113 L.A. Clippers 107

---

By The Canadian Press

Wednesday's Games

Sports 12:57 AM

Wednesday's Games

NHL

Toronto 2 Calgary 1 (SO)

Philadelphia 4 Edmonton 2

Anaheim 3 Ottawa 0

Washington 6 Chicago 2

---

AHL

Syracuse 6 Utica 1

Binghamton 2 Laval 1 (OT)

Lehigh Valley 5 WB/Scranton 0

Chicago 3 San Diego 1

Stockton 6 San Jose 0

---

NBA

Cleveland 101 Sacramento 95

Indiana 98 Chicago 96

Orlando 110 Atlanta 106 (OT)

Boston 97 Dallas 90

New York 99 Memphis 88

Golden State 101 Charlotte 87

Milwaukee 104 Detroit 100

New Orleans 123 Denver 114

San Antonio 117 Miami 105

Minnesota 113 L.A. Clippers 107

---

By The Canadian Press