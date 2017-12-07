Scores and Schedule

Wednesday's Games
NHL
Toronto 2 Calgary 1 (SO)
Philadelphia 4 Edmonton 2
Anaheim 3 Ottawa 0
Washington 6 Chicago 2
---
AHL
Syracuse 6 Utica 1
Binghamton 2 Laval 1 (OT)
Lehigh Valley 5 WB/Scranton 0
Chicago 3 San Diego 1
Stockton 6 San Jose 0
---
NBA
Cleveland 101 Sacramento 95
Indiana 98 Chicago 96
Orlando 110 Atlanta 106 (OT)
Boston 97 Dallas 90
New York 99 Memphis 88
Golden State 101 Charlotte 87
Milwaukee 104 Detroit 100
New Orleans 123 Denver 114
San Antonio 117 Miami 105
Minnesota 113 L.A. Clippers 107
---
Thursday's Games
(All times Eastern)
NHL
N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Boston, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Calgary at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Ottawa at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Carolina at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
---
NFL
New Orleans at Atlanta, 8:25 p.m
---
NBA
L.A. Lakers at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.
Washington at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Oklahoma City vs. Brooklyn at Mexico City, 10 p.m.
Houston at Utah, 10:30 p.m.
---
By The Canadian Press
Wednesday's Games
NHL
Toronto 2 Calgary 1 (SO)
Philadelphia 4 Edmonton 2
Anaheim 3 Ottawa 0
Washington 6 Chicago 2
---
AHL
Syracuse 6 Utica 1
Binghamton 2 Laval 1 (OT)
Lehigh Valley 5 WB/Scranton 0
Chicago 3 San Diego 1
Stockton 6 San Jose 0
---
NBA
Cleveland 101 Sacramento 95
Indiana 98 Chicago 96
Orlando 110 Atlanta 106 (OT)
Boston 97 Dallas 90
New York 99 Memphis 88
Golden State 101 Charlotte 87
Milwaukee 104 Detroit 100
New Orleans 123 Denver 114
San Antonio 117 Miami 105
Minnesota 113 L.A. Clippers 107
---
Thursday's Games
(All times Eastern)
NHL
N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Boston, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Calgary at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Ottawa at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Carolina at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
---
NFL
New Orleans at Atlanta, 8:25 p.m
---
NBA
L.A. Lakers at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.
Washington at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Oklahoma City vs. Brooklyn at Mexico City, 10 p.m.
Houston at Utah, 10:30 p.m.
---
By The Canadian Press
Wednesday's Games
NHL
Toronto 2 Calgary 1 (SO)
Philadelphia 4 Edmonton 2
Anaheim 3 Ottawa 0
Washington 6 Chicago 2
---
AHL
Syracuse 6 Utica 1
Binghamton 2 Laval 1 (OT)
Lehigh Valley 5 WB/Scranton 0
Chicago 3 San Diego 1
Stockton 6 San Jose 0
---
NBA
Cleveland 101 Sacramento 95
Indiana 98 Chicago 96
Orlando 110 Atlanta 106 (OT)
Boston 97 Dallas 90
New York 99 Memphis 88
Golden State 101 Charlotte 87
Milwaukee 104 Detroit 100
New Orleans 123 Denver 114
San Antonio 117 Miami 105
Minnesota 113 L.A. Clippers 107
---
Thursday's Games
(All times Eastern)
NHL
N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Boston, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Calgary at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Ottawa at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Carolina at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
---
NFL
New Orleans at Atlanta, 8:25 p.m
---
NBA
L.A. Lakers at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.
Washington at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Oklahoma City vs. Brooklyn at Mexico City, 10 p.m.
Houston at Utah, 10:30 p.m.
---
By The Canadian Press