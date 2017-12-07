Towns lead Timberwolves past sinking Clippers 113-107

LOS ANGELES — Karl-Anthony Towns had 21 points and 12 rebounds, and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the sliding Los Angeles Clippers 113-107 on Wednesday night.

Jimmy Butler and Jeff Teague each scored 19 points for the Timberwolves (15-11), who placed six players in double figures. Andrew Wiggins and Taj Gibson had 16 apiece, and Jamal Crawford finished with 11 points.

Los Angeles dropped its fourth straight game despite an impressive performance by DeAndre Jordan, who had 18 points and 21 rebounds. Lou Williams and Austin Rivers each scored 23 points for the Clippers (8-15).

Danilo Gallinari returned for Los Angeles and scored seven points on 2-for-13 shooting. Gallinari had been sidelined since Nov. 5 due to a glute injury.