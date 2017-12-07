Could regional flavour of CFP cause fans to tune out?

"Call me crazy, but I think we've reached a point in our society where football fans put football on," Papadakis said. "If there is live football and it's a big game that's on, people are watching. ... I really do feel like the College Football Playoff is transcendent like the Super Bowl, where people are just going to watch because it's championship-level football."

Still, Lewis said it can't be overlooked that much of the nation is left with no rooting interest. He noted the Big Ten and Pac-12 have larger geographic footprints (never mind the Big 12's eastern outpost of West Virginia) and there is some overlap between the SEC and ACC.

"It's good to have the SEC represented. I don't know that it's good to have two SEC teams represented," Lewis said. "And when you talk about the conferences, the Big 12, ACC and SEC are very similar in terms of their makeup, in terms of their regions. You don't want it to be too regional."

An interesting test will be the Rose Bowl, where the traditional Big Ten-Pac-12 matchup gives way to the playoff semifinal between Oklahoma and Georgia.

Papadakis said the Rose Bowl obviously would have more local interest if Southern California or UCLA were participating, but the fact the game is a playoff makes it intriguing.

"The key for the Rose Bowl is that they're big, blue-blooded traditional college football programs," he said. "As long as it's a big blue blood, people will come out to Los Angeles and the game will feel big. There are so many transplants in LA, and I would argue there are more Georgia and Oklahoma people in this town than Oregon people who would come to the game."

Brandon Heideman, who bartends at The Lodge Sports Grille in Seattle, said there was standing-room only at his establishment last year when the hometown Washington Huskies were in the playoff. The absence of a Pac-12 team in this year's playoff, let alone the Huskies, probably will temper enthusiasm.

"As long as someone in the Pac-12 is playing in a game, we're very busy," Heideman said. "We'll have more people than usual in here for the playoff, but it won't be like it was last year."

Ali Jones, a bartender at Bunkers Sports Bar and Grill in Dayton, Ohio, said she and her patrons are disappointed Ohio State didn't make the final four. Still, she expects a full house for the semifinals and the Jan. 8 final and that folks probably will be pulling for Oklahoma, which beat the Buckeyes in the regular season.

What about Alabama, the team that edged out the Buckeyes for a playoff spot?

"We won't be rolling any Tides over here," Jones said.

___

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

By Eric Olson, The Associated Press