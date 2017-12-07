AC Milan is open to settlement over financial fair play

MILAN — AC Milan is open to a "settlement agreement" with UEFA over a financial fair play investigation that threatens to derail the plans of the club's new Chinese owners.

UEFA's club financial control body will turn down Milan's offer of a "voluntary agreement" to seek more credit, the Gazzetta dello Sport reported on Thursday.

"Milan has always declared itself ready to face the other side of the coin, which is the settlement agreement," the club said in a statement reacting to the report.

While Milan spent more than 200 million euros (nearly $250 million) on new players in the off-season, there have been questions about the financial stability of the Chinese-led consortium that purchased the club from Silvio Berlusconi for $800 million in April.