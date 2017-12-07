Afghan cricketer suspended for 12 months for doping

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Afghanistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Shahzad was suspended for 12 months on Thursday for using a weight loss product which contained a banned substance.

Shahzad can return to playing on Jan. 17. The ban was backdated to Jan. 17 this year, when his urine sample was collected in an out-of-competition test in Dubai.

The test was positive for the non-specified substance clenbuterol.

The International Cricket Council said it accepted Shahzad "inadvertently ingested the prohibited substance, as a contaminant of a weight loss product he was taking, Hydroxycut."