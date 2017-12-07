Zidane must patch up Madrid's defence for tough Sevilla game

Hakimi and Llorente, both newcomers to the first squad, have combined for just over 1,000 minutes this season. Ramos and Varane have combined for more than 3,000.

"We will find a solution," Zidane said. "I am not worried about the match against Sevilla. I will focus on fielding a competitive team for Saturday and that's that."

Madrid has already been criticized for overhauling its bench last off-season, when it brought in a bunch of younger players with promise while letting a number of time-tested players go. Among those were centre back Pepe and right back Danilo.

That decision could come under more scrutiny on Saturday, if Madrid's inexperienced players don't hold up against a Sevilla team that arrives after qualifying for the last 16 of the Champions League on Wednesday.

"It's clear they have a problem in defence," Sevilla midfielder Pablo Sarabia said. "We are aware of that and will try to take advantage of it."

Sevilla has options in attack, including striker Luis Muriel, forwards Wissam Ben Yedder and Manuel "Nolito" Agudo, and midfielder Ever Banega.

Sevilla heads into the match level on points with Madrid, which is clinging to fourth place thanks to its better overall goal average.

Sevilla will aim to capitalize on Madrid's uneven performances at the Bernabeu this season. Madrid has only won four of its seven league matches at home, was held 1-1 at home by Tottenham in the Champions League, and endured a 2-2 home draw with third-division club Fuenlabrada in the Copa del Rey last week.

"We know that if we win there," Sarabia said, "it will be an extra boost of confidence for everything that their stadium represents."

By Joseph Wilson, The Associated Press