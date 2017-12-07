European soccer weekend: What to watch in the main leagues

Valencia trails Barcelona by five points before hosting Celta on Saturday as it looks to bounce back from its first defeat of the season, a 1-0 loss at Getafe. Also that day, fourth-place Real Madrid takes on fifth-place Sevilla, with both teams eight points adrift of Barcelona.

Third-place Atletico Madrid will try to rebound from its elimination from the Champions League when it travels to Real Betis on Sunday. Atletico is unbeaten in the league and playing better on the road, where it has won five of eight games.

— By Joseph Wilson in Barcelona.

GERMANY

After rivals all dropped points last weekend, Bayern Munich can take the Bundesliga's unofficial "autumn champion" title with a win at Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday if Leipzig doesn't beat Mainz at home at the same time.

Bayern, which is bidding for a record-extending sixth straight Bundesliga title, leads by six points after 14 rounds. It has the best defence in the league, while Eintracht's defence is the second best.

Bayern defender Jerome Boateng will face his brother, Kevin-Price Boateng. In three previous meetings between the siblings, there have been wins for each and a draw.

Third-place Schalke visits fourth-place Borussia Moenchengladbach, and Borussia Dortmund hopes a return home helps end its crisis as relegation-threatened Werder Bremen visits. Winless Cologne hosts Freiburg on Sunday for its first game since sacking Peter Stoeger as coach.

— By Ciaran Fahey in Berlin.

ITALY

For the second straight week, six-time defending champion Juventus faces the Serie A leader. This time, the opponent is Inter Milan instead of Napoli.

Juve's 1-0 win over Napoli last week left the top three clubs separated by only two points. Inter is one point ahead of Napoli and Juventus is one point further back.

Yet, while Juventus had to expend energy in the Champions League in midweek, beating Olympiakos to qualify for the knockout stages, Inter has had all week to train because it didn't qualify for any European competition this season.

After the Juve-Inter match in Turin on Saturday, Napoli hosts a young Fiorentina side on Sunday.

Also, AC Milan looks for its first win under Gennaro Gattuso in the new coach's home debut against Bologna.

— By Andrew Dampf in Rome.

FRANCE

After losing to Bayern Munich midweek for a second straight loss in all competitions, Paris Saint-Germain faces a resurgent Lille in the French league.

PSG suffered its first loss of the season at promoted Strasbourg last weekend, and a poor display in losing at Bayern 3-1 in the Champions League was another reality check. The defeat in Munich prompted club chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi to call for a "wake up" and, according to French media, coach Unai Emery is in the firing line.

Lille, which suspended coach Marcelo Bielsa last month following poor results, has climbed out of the relegation zone with two straight wins.

Lagging nine points behind PSG, second-place Lyon travels to Amiens, while Marseille hosts Saint-Etienne in a match between the country's two most decorated clubs. Marseille is in fourth place, level on points with Lyon and Monaco.

— By Samuel Petrequin in Paris

By The Associated Press