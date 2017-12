Brown out: Browns fire VP, coach Jackson keeps job for '18

Jackson's survival would indicate he won a power struggle over Brown, the team's former legal counsel who had no previous experience running a team.

The football and personnel departments have clashed over roster decisions and the growing tensions — along with the abysmal record — gave Haslam the impetus to make more changes despite promising continuity when the season began.

Jackson didn't gloat about keeping his job, and he knows he isn't absolved blame for the Browns' troubles.

"Sashi is a good person," Jackson said. "I have enjoyed my time working with him. I'm not naïve enough to understand that could not have been me, just as well. This is a performance-based business, and I get it. This is all I've known for the last 17-18 years of my life. I do understand that that arrow is pointing directly at myself. My goal is to move in the direction that helps this organization be the best it can be as we move forward."

Haslam said he informed Brown "that we were going in a new direction" and pointed to the 2018 draft, when the Browns will have two first-round picks, as "pivotal for our franchise."

Haslam said he's begun looking for a new head of football operations. It's not yet known if Haslam plans to retain chief strategist Paul DePodesta or player personnel director Andrew Berry.

Brown's firing didn't cause any uproar among Cleveland's players, some of whom have been hardened by the constant turnover.

"I'm just trying to digest everything," said 10-time Pro Bowl tackle Joe Thomas, who was lost for the season with a triceps injury. "I've got to think through a lot of things first before I start talking about it. I'm not sure what the firing says about the plan. It's hard to say if it was a plan issue or a personal issue. I've been here through a lot of hirings and firings. Some of them have definitely been more of a personal issue."

Brown was able to build a nice nest egg for any future general manager or front office. The Browns have two first-round picks in next year's draft — five in the first two rounds — and the team could have as much as $100 million in salary-cap space to help it rebuild.

Brown was named the team's top executive by the Haslams during an overhaul following the 2015 season. He gutted Cleveland's roster, electing not to re-sign some of the team's own free agents in favour of younger players and acquiring future draft picks.

However, it's the decisions to pass on Wentz and Watson to fix Cleveland's decade-long problem at quarterback that will always tarnish his resume.

Brown couldn't fix the Browns. Now, it's someone else's turn.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

By Tom Withers, The Associated Press