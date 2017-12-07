Ravens-Steelers Capsule

STEELERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (7), RUSH (20), PASS (4)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Steelers can clinch third AFC North title in four years with victory. ... Ravens riding season-high three-game winning streak and have won four of five. ... Baltimore vying for seventh post-season berth in Harbaugh's 10 seasons. ... Ravens have won four of five in Pittsburgh. Lone loss came last Christmas on Antonio Brown's TD catch with 9 seconds left. ... Ravens coming off season-high performance in points (44). ... ... Former Steelers WR Mike Wallace has 16 catches and two TDs against Pittsburgh. ... Baltimore S Eric Weddle tied for second in NFL with five INTs. ... Ravens lead NFL with 20 INTs, 29 takeaways and plus-14 turnover differential. ... Ravens RB Alex Collins has rushed for TD in three straight games. ... Baltimore LB Terrell Suggs leads team with 10 1/2 sacks and has at least one in last four games. ... Ravens 6-2 when rushing for 100 yards. ... Baltimore's Sam Koch leads NFL with 30 punts inside 20. ... Ravens K Justin Tucker successful on 23 of last 24 FG attempts. Tucker leads team with 104 points. No one else has more than 24. ... Ravens QB Joe Flacco has 11 TDs and 11 INTs and no 300-yard games. ... Pittsburgh has won seven straight since 3-2 start. ... Fourth straight prime-time game for Pittsburgh. Steelers have won 11 straight prime-time matchups. ... Pittsburgh is 15-1 in its last 16 December games dating back to 2013. ... Pittsburgh is 24-7 in prime time at Heinz Field since it opened in 2001. ... Steelers last started 10-2 or better in 2004 (11-1). ... QB Ben Roethlisberger is 20-3 at home in prime time. ... Roethlisberger became ninth QB in NFL history to reach 50,000 career yards passing last week. ... Brown leads NFL in receptions (88) and yards receiving (1,296). Brown is tied for first in receiving touchdowns (9). ... Pittsburgh RB Le'Veon Bell leads NFL in rushing attempts (270), yards rushing (1,057) and touches (333). ... Fantasy Tip: Steelers K Chris Boswell has become fifth member of Pittsburgh's "Killer B" offence. Boswell has multiple field goals in eight games and hit winner in three of Pittsburgh's last four games.

