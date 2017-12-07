Tennessee hires Alabama assistant Jeremy Pruitt as coach

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee has hired Alabama defensive co-ordinator Jeremy Pruitt as its head coach, capping a tumultuous search that cost an athletic director his job as the Volunteers attempt to recover from one of their most disappointing seasons.

The school scheduled a news conference for 6:05 p.m. Thursday to introduce Pruitt.

Pruitt's hiring comes six days after former Tennessee football coach Phillip Fulmer was named athletic director and put in charge of the coaching search. Fulmer took over for John Currie, who was suspended just eight months into the job as Tennessee investigates whether it can fire him for cause.

Pruitt replaces Butch Jones, who was fired Nov. 12 after going 34-27 overall and 14-24 in Southeastern Conference competition in five seasons. Tennessee went 4-8 this season and set a school record for losses.

"Six days ago, I mentioned several attributes that I sought to find in the next leader of our football program, and Coach Pruitt meets all criteria," Fulmer said in a news release. "I'm certain he appreciates the unique opportunity to lead a program of Tennessee's calibre. He's driven to win at the highest level. He will honour our university's values, operate with integrity and be a role model for our student-athletes.

"I know Coach Pruitt will hit the ground running and go to work restoring our program to a championship level."

Knoxville radio station WNML first reported that Pruitt had accepted the job.

Tennessee would love to see Pruitt match the success of Georgia's Kirby Smart, who preceded Pruitt as the defensive co-ordinator on Nick Saban's Alabama staff.

Pruitt has been Alabama's defensive co-ordinator the last two years after spending two seasons in the same role at Georgia. Alabama led the nation in scoring defence and ranked second in total defence last year. This season, Alabama again leads the nation in scoring defence and ranks second in total defence .

Alabama topped the nation in run defence last season and ranks third in that category this year. Tennessee's run defence ranked 125th out of 129 Football Bowl Subdivision teams this year.