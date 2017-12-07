East Carolina hires Blackwell as defensive co-ordinator

GREENVILLE, N.C. — East Carolina has hired David Blackwell from Jacksonville State as its defensive co-ordinator.

Blackwell spent four years with Jacksonville State and was a part of East Carolina's 1992 Peach Bowl champion squad. The school announced his hiring in a news release Thursday, saying Blackwell will start his new job Friday.

Blackwell's 20-year coaching career includes stops at Illinois State, Pittsburgh, Clemson, South Florida and Fordham.

Pirates coach Scottie Montgomery reassigned defensive co-ordinator Kenwick Thompson from his coaching duties after just two games, turning to line coach Robert Prunty to lead the defence in the interim.